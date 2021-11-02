Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invites Pope Francis to Visit India

ROME — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to “visit India” during his hour-long meeting with the pontiff in the Vatican this weekend.

The invitation, along with the pontiff’s alleged positive response, has raised eyebrows among India’s minority Christian population, Mumbai-based Mid-Day Guajarati reported Tuesday.

Christian watchdog groups insist that incidents of anti-Christian violence, harassment, and discrimination in India have steadily increased under the Modi government, closely allied with the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Some in the community are certainly skeptical of whether the visit will happen and more so, if it is deliberately timed near the Goa elections,” said Fr. Joe D’Souza, parish priest at St. John the Evangelist Church, noting that one must keep “an eye on the timing” of the visit.

“It remains to be seen whether this invite comes from the heart or is simply political opportunism,” said Herbert Barretto, president of the Maharashtrian East Indian Christian Federation. “We will know it comes from the heart when saffron outfits here do not oppose, but welcome the visit.”

“Modi, the shrewd marketing man, with immense acumen when it comes to political games, may be eyeing the Goa elections in February 2022,” Barretto added.

According to Open Doors, which monitors global Christian persecution, India’s Christians have encountered growing harassment every year since Modi came to power as prime minister in 2014.

The primary driver of anti-Christian hostility in India is Hindu nationalism, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has reported, which is closely linked to the idea that to be a “real” Indian, you must be a Hindu.

In its annual World Watch List of nations where it is most difficult to be a Christian, Open Doors placed India at the number ten spot in 2021, whereas less than a decade ago, India was ranked number 31.

