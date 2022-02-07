Unidentified Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest in Nigeria

Unidentified gunmen stormed a Catholic parish in Kaduna State, Nigeria, Sunday evening, abducting the parish priest and killing the cook.

The assailants broke into the priest’s residence late Sunday night and twice shot Sati Musa, a cook who worked in the household, and kidnapped the parish priest, Father Joseph Danjuma Shekari. The kidnappers have since demanded the sum of 60 million Naira (US$ 144,000) as ransom for his release.

“It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari,” said Father Emanuel Okolo, chancellor of the Kafanchan Diocese, in a statement. “The sad event occurred on Sunday, February 06, 2022, at about 11.30 pm.”

“He was abducted from his residence at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Pari, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” Father Okolo declared. “While we solicit for intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.”

“We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release,” the priest said.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons,” he concluded.

According to a recent security update by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, last year 1,192 residents were killed by bandits while 3,348 others were kidnapped in the state.

