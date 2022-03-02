Catholic League Decries Twitter’s ‘Fascistic’ Censorship of Free Speech

Catholic League president Bill Donohue has slammed Twitter for its censorship of politically incorrect speech that challenges woke ideology.

In February, Twitter suspended the personal account of Vicky Hartzler, a candidate for a U.S. senate seat in Missouri, Dr. Donohue notes in Tuesday’s essay, for the crime of insisting that only women should compete in women’s athletics.

“Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women,” Hartzler tweeted, earning her Twitter’s suspension of her account.

In her Tweet, Hartzler was referring to the case of Lia Thomas, a male swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who swims for the women’s squad and exposes his male genitalia in the locker room, to the intense displeasure of other members of the team.

“Every sane person in the country knows that we cannot switch our sex,” Donohue writes. “Men cannot become women, and women cannot become men.”

“If common sense and common decency were operative, he would be arrested for indecent exposure and the administrators would be fired,” Donohue adds.

Other left-wing media have rushed to defend Twitter, Donohue observes, and the Associated Press titled their account of the story as “Twitter Suspends US Senate Candidate for Hateful Conduct.”

“It’s time for the Congress, and the federal courts, to intervene. This kind of madness must end, and the fascistic response by Twitter must be checked,” Donohue declares.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome