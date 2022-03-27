Catholic Priest Kidnapped by Armed Bandits in Northern Nigeria

Unidentified armed bandits kidnapped Father Felix Zakari Fidson in northern Nigeria on Friday, the Catholic feast of the Annunciation to the Virgin Mary.

Father Fidson was abducted along with some 50 other people from his diocese of Zaria, in the state of Kaduna, during attacks on communities in the Guma Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Scores of villagers were killed in the attack, and the assailants also demolished the priest’s church.

“We regret to officially announce and confirm the abduction of one of our Priests, Rev. Fr. Felix Zakari Fidson shortly after he left his residence at St Ann’s Zango Tama on his way to the diocesan headquarters on Thursday,” reads a statement signed by the chancellor of the diocese of Zaria, Father Patrick Adikwu Odeh.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill to pray for the safe release of Fr. Felix Zakari Fidson and others from the hands of their abductors on this day of the solemnity of the Annunciation,” it continues.

“Through the intercession of our Lady, the Mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and our mother. May our brother, Rev. Father Felix Zakari Fidson, and others return to us safe and sound,” it concludes.

While no ransom has reportedly been demanded as yet, it has become common in Kaduna State and elsewhere in Nigeria for bandits to kidnap large groups of civilians as a source of financing.

Father Fidson’s abduction was just the latest in a seemingly unending stream of violence targeting Christians in Nigeria.

On March 8, bandits kidnapped Father Joseph Akete Bako, pastor of the Catholic Church of St. John, in Kudenda, also in the state of Kaduna, and he has yet to be released.

