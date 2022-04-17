Marbach Christian Church in San Antonio, Texas, held an Easter basket giveaway event on Saturday to let neighbors know how much they are loved.

Thanks to donations from its members, other residents, and SA Car Clubs, the baskets were filled to the brim, KSAT reported.

Video footage showed cars lined up at the event and all the baskets prepped and ready to go on tables nearby.

Although the group planned to hand out 250 baskets, that number increased to several more people.

“For Resurrection Day, we decided to go ahead and give 250 baskets but God blessed us with 275 to give out to the community today, but not only that to give back prayer,” said Regina Navarro of Humble to Serve Ministries.

The video footage also showed participants praying over those who attended.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Marbach Christian Church shared an infographic about the event, writing, “Coming this Saturday! Bring the family and have fun!”

Coming this Saturday! Bring the family and have fun! Posted by Marbach Christian Church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

More video footage taken at the Easter basket giveaway showed volunteers handing out the goodies, and when they were all gone, everyone cheered.

According to Petal Talk’s article regarding the history of the Easter basket, in the early 17th century, many German parents told their children stories about the Osterhase, or Easter Hare, that put colored eggs in baskets for little ones.

“As part of this tradition, children left small nests or baskets lined with grasses to look like nests left outside overnight for the Osterhase,” the article read, noting that another theory originated in the medieval Catholic church.

“Worshipers brought baskets of food with them to church to be blessed by the priest as part of the celebration of the end of Lent,” it continued, adding that traditions including candy eggs, Easter egg hunts, and Easter cards, were born during the Victorian era.