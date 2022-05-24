A pastor revealed to congregants in Indiana on Sunday he committed “adultery” 20 years prior, but then a woman claimed she became his victim at 16-years-old.

According to a video, the scene unfolded inside New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

The Kosciusko County prosecutor’s office was reportedly investigating the matter.

In the video footage, Pastor John Lowe II said, “I committed adultery,” adding it was years ago and went on for too long. “It involved one person and there’s been no other. I have no defense. … I sinned. I need to say that and you deserve to hear it.”

The congregation listened intently as he told them he had been asked why he waited so long to address it. “The answer? There is no good answer. I told myself for years silence served to protect everyone.”

He then asked members to forgive him for the “deep wound I have caused” and announced he was stepping down from ministry responsibilities:

Watch. Listen. This is the truth. This is what the church stopped streaming for their live video. This is my family. Posted by Maisey Cook on Sunday, May 22, 2022

Lowe received a standing ovation, but moments later a woman walked up on the stage.

“For 27 years, I lived in a prison. It was not 20 years. I lived in a prison of lies and shame. Lying to protect the Lowe family,” she said:

The lies and the manipulation have to stop. I was a prisoner and you kept me in your prison. I’m a prisoner no longer. I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do and I have plenty of other stories that I could bring to your remembrance. You did things to my teenage body that had never and should never have been done. If you can’t admit the truth, you have to answer to God. You are not the victim here. I tried to tell someone, but all that was done was cover up.

Some of the congregants voiced a desire to hear from the pastor.

“I told you I committed adultery,” he said. “It was wrong… I can’t make it right.”

In a statement Monday, the church addressed the situation regarding Lowe, saying it was “hurting and broken” for the woman who had faithfully attended and served the church:

New Life Christian Church & World Outreach statement concerning Pastor John B. Lowe II. Posted by New Life Christian Church & World Outreach on Monday, May 23, 2022

As of Tuesday morning, Lowe was still featured as pastor on the church’s website.