A fire devastated a church in Texas on Friday, but there was one thing the blaze failed to destroy.

The fire at Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport consumed the building, according to the Wise County Emergency Services Department No. 2, and when the flames died down, one symbol was left standing tall, Fox News reported Monday.

The department said, “The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The Church is the congregation, and where 2 or more gather, there He shall be also.”

Photos posted Saturday showed the cross standing among piles of blackened debris, while additional images showed the flames reaching up from underneath the church’s roof:

Balsora Baptist Church in Wise County burned down, Friday — but the sanctuary cross remains standing. Tonight on @FOX4 News after the @CleGuardians/@Dodgers game, you’ll hear from the pastor — who still plans to preach service, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/qiPoFhtZbq — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) June 19, 2022

When extreme temperatures made it more difficult for fire crews, officials asked for help from state and local agencies.

“As firefighters battled the blaze, the church roof began to collapse with crews still inside, according to fire officials. Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene,” the Fox report said, adding authorities were still investigating what caused the fire.

Video footage showed the flames crawling over the church’s roof as firefighters stood at a safe distance, watching the scene unfold:

VIDEO: Balsora Baptist Church will host an outdoor service, today — two-days after a fire burned its church building to the ground. “Shed some tears together over what was — but also create some excitement for what God plans for us in the future,” Pastor Sonny Smith said. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/8vN79GtRZn — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) June 19, 2022

In a social media post on Friday night, Balsora Baptist Church announced it would hold a gathering on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and asked attendees to dress cool and bring a lawn chair.

“We will have a prayer service and seeking God’s direction for our Church. The Cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary, was still standing!” the post read.

“We praise God that He still answers prayers. We look forward to all He’s going to do at Balsora Baptist!!!” it continued.

Followers said they were praying for the congregation after such a huge loss.

“God bless you all. Prayers for a clear direction from God this morning,” one person wrote, while another said, “The fiery trials of this life cannot stop the ministry God calls us to. Praise God from whom all blessing flow! Y’all are in our prayers.”