Cardinal Says Rumors of Papal Resignation Are ‘Wishful Thinking’

ROME, Italy — Vatican Cardinal Kevin Farrell has dismissed speculation on Pope Francis’ possible resignation from the papacy as “wishful thinking” on the part of the pope’s enemies.

Up to this moment “I have never given any thought to Pope Francis not being there. Never! I have never given any thought to his resigning, and I have never given any thought to his dying,” the 74-year-old cardinal told America magazine in an interview published Wednesday.

The Irish-born Farrell told America that such rumors may have been sparked by the pope’s confinement to a wheelchair as well as his announcement of a consistory to name 21 new cardinals at the end of August.

The Vatican’s news that the pope would also visit the Italian city of Aquila and the tomb of Pope Celestine V, who resigned from the papacy in 1294, further fueled speculation about his retirement, the cardinal reportedly said.

Farrell cited a recent quip by Francis that “the pope governs the church with his head, not with his legs” while also recalling the example of U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt who governed the country for some 14 years, despite paralysis from polio that left him in a wheelchair.

Cardinal Farrell’s remarks echoed a similar appraisal of the rumors by Honduran Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, a friend and counselor of Pope Francis, who labeled such speculation nothing more than “a cheap soap opera.”

Reports suggesting the pope’s health will lead to a new conclave are “fake news,” Maradiaga said, adding that these rumors originate primarily from the United States, where the pope faces “strong opposition.”

Francis himself appeared to eliminate speculation of an imminent resignation in a meeting with a delegation of Brazilian bishops last Monday.

During that meeting, the pope said that resigning from the papacy “has not crossed his mind,” adding that he wished to live out his mission for as long as God allows him.

