ROME — Pope Francis praised Ukraine’s vigorous self-defense Thursday, insisting that it is morally just and patriotic.

“Defending oneself is not only lawful but also an expression of love of country,” the pontiff told reporters aboard the return flight from Kazakhstan to Rome. “Those who do not defend themselves, those who do not defend something, do not love it, while those who defend, love.”

“War itself is a mistake; it is a mistake!” Francis said, but there is right to self-defense, to be used “when necessary.”

The pope also offered support for those who provide weapons to Ukraine, as long as it is done with the right intentions.

Whether or not to furnish Ukraine with arms is “a political decision,” he said, “which can be moral – morally acceptable – if it is done according to the conditions of morality, which are manifold.”

“But it can be immoral if it is done with the intention of provoking more war or selling weapons or discarding those weapons that are no longer needed,” he continued. “The motivation is what largely determines the morality of this act.”

“Then there is the arms trade. This is a murderous business. Someone who understands statistics told me that if you stopped making weapons for a year you would solve all the hunger in the world – I don’t know if that’s true or not,” he said.

The pope went on to insist that dialogue must always be pursued, even with an unjust aggressor.

“I think it is always difficult to understand dialogue with countries that started a war,” he said, while also acknowledging that in fact it was Russia that initiated the present conflict.

“It is difficult but we must not discard it; we must extend the opportunity for dialogue to everyone, to everyone! Because there is always the possibility that in dialogue we can change things, and also offer another point of view, another point of consideration,” he said.

“I don’t exclude dialogue with any power, even during war, even if it is the aggressor,” he declared. “Sometimes dialogue has to be done this way, but it has to be done; it ‘stinks,’ but it has to be done.”

“Otherwise, we close off the only reasonable door to peace,” he added.

