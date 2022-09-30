Catholic League Denounces Gavin Newsom’s ‘Demonic’ Love of Abortion

Catholic League president Bill Donohue slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week for “invoking the Bible to justify killing children.”

Newsom, who self-identifies as Catholic, has sharply criticized efforts to legislate restrictions on abortion, which his own Church considers to be murder.

In a pinned tweet, Newsom states that abortion is legal in California and will remain that way, declaring that the state will always be “a safe haven for women across the nation” who wish to abort their babies.

On September 15, Newsom addressed any woman seeking an abortion in “anti-freedom states,” declaring that California “will defend your right to make decisions about your health.”

To this end, the California governor has erected pro-abortion billboards in a number of other states that cite the Bible to justify killing children the womb, a move that Dr. Donohue qualified as “demonic.”

Trashing the inalienable right to life of the unborn in the name of freedom is “a master spin job,” Donohue stated, as is his attempt to describe the killing of the child as healthcare.

“This is not in bad taste — it is demonic. To advertise in other states for women to come to California to have their children killed — in the name of God—is demonic,” Donohue noted.

In May, 2002, Newsom helped his own mother commit suicide, Donohue wrote, which helps explain his insouciance about the killing of unborn children.

“The night before we gave her the drugs, I cooked her dinner, hard-boiled eggs, and she told me, ‘Get out of politics.’ She was worried about the stress on me,” Newsom stated.

“Ordinarily, it’s a nice gesture when a son cooks dinner for his ailing mother. But what kind of man cooks dinner for his mother before putting her down?” Donohue asked. “The same kind of man who invokes the Bible to entice women from out of state to come to California to get rid of their unborn babies.”

“If these acts aren’t demonic, the word has no meaning,” he declared.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome