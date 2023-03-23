Franklin Graham Lauds Atheist Richard Dawkins: ‘Only Two Sexes’

Celebrated evangelical minister Franklin Graham has praised evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins for calling out bullying by LGBTQ activists.

“I usually don’t take sides with an atheist,” Rev. Graham wrote on Facebook Wednesday, “but on this issue, I agree 100%.”

“Richard Dawkins said the push by LGBTQ activists to discredit the reality of two biological sexes is ‘utter nonsense,’” Graham noted, in reference to a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan in which Dawkins insisted that “there are two sexes, and that’s all there is to it.”

“And we’ve seen the way J.K. Rowling has been bullied, Kathleen Stock has been bullied,” Dawkins declared on the show. “They’ve stood up to it. But it’s very upsetting the way this tiny minority of people has managed to capture the discourse and really talk errant nonsense.”

“They’re even trying to ‘de-gender’ our language,” Graham added.

The reverend went on to tell his ten million Facebook followers that Dawkins criticized how modern woke culture “is bullying people who are bold enough to stand with the scientific fact of two sexes.”

“Science reflects what the Bible clearly says, ‘God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them,’” Graham noted. “Period. That’s it.”

“I appreciate him taking a stand for this truth, and I hope you will join me in praying that like the Apostle Paul on the road to Damascus, Richard Dawkins’ eyes will be opened to the truth of the Gospel and God’s love for him,” he concluded.

Richard Dawkins rose to fame, especially, through his 2006 bestseller, The God Delusion, in which he argued against the existence of God.

