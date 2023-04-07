Citing ‘Intense Cold,’ Pope Francis Opts Out of Good Friday Via Crucis

ROME — Pope Francis has decided not to participate in the traditional Good Friday Stations of the Cross at Rome’s Colosseum, the Vatican has announced, citing the “intense cold.”

“Because of the intense cold of these days, Pope Francis will follow this evening’s Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta, joining in the prayer of those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said.

While Rome hit a high of 66ºF (19ºC) under bright sunny skies Friday, forecasts suggest that temperatures may drop to 51ºF (11ºC) by 10:00 p.m. Friday evening, when the Good Friday ritual would be ending.

The pope spent three nights in Rome’s Gemelli hospital last week, having been rushed there in an ambulance Wednesday afternoon after complaining of breathing difficulties and pains in his chest.

The Vatican Press Office said the pope was being treated for a “respiratory infection,” which would require several days in the hospital, adding that Francis was being treated with antibiotics for viral bronchitis.

During the pope’s brief stay in the hospital, rumors swirled as to possible health scenarios, fueled in part by the Vatican’s confusing press statements.

As one Catholic news site wrote, we are “unlikely to get honest announcements out of the Holy See press office, let alone real-time updates, on Francis’ health.”

The site proposed a fanciful array of Vatican announcements on the pope’s condition: “The pope is in perfect health.” “The pope is currently heli-skiing.” “The pope has a mild cold.” “The pope intends to complete an Ironman Triathlon next month.” “The pope died two weeks ago.”

Francis surprised many Vatican watchers by presiding over Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter’s Square on April 2, having just left the hospital the day before.

