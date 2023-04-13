Franklin Graham Praises Riley Gaines for Defense of ‘Women’s Athletics’

Prominent evangelist Franklin Graham has praised female swimmer Riley Gaines for her valiant defense of women’s athletics in the face of ongoing aggression from the transgender lobby.

“Riley Gaines is a brave voice for women’s rights,” Rev. Graham wrote to his ten million Facebook followers. “The former NCAA and University of Kentucky swimmer speaks out against the unfairness of biological males being allowed to compete in women’s sports.”

Graham went on to note that last week, Riley gave a speech at San Francisco State University about saving women’s sports, and she was “ambushed and physically assaulted by a man in a dress.”

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU,” Gaines said. “I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man,” which “only further assures me I’m doing something right.”

“When they want you silent, speak louder,” Gaines added.

Gaines’s husband, Louis Barker, expressed his own frustration over his wife’s ill-treatment.

“She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad,” he said. “It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it.”

“She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress,” Barker said.

Gaines’s agent, Eli Bremer, also decried the abuse suffered by the swimmer.

“Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors,” Bremer noted. “It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights.”

In his post, Graham thanked Riley for “trying to defend the future of women’s athletics for millions of young female athletes.”

“I hope women — and men — across our country will stand up with Riley against this insanity,” he stated. “This could be your daughter, your granddaughter, your sister, your aunt.”

