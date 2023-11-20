A generous Idaho “Secret Santa” has blessed yet another family in need of financial help, this time paying off the funeral for a father of seven who suddenly passed away before the holiday season.

Courtney Fielding’s husband Kelly unexpectedly died in his sleep last month from a heart attack, creating a hard time for the large family. With seven sons, some of them in college and some of them still teens, Courtney is planning to go back into the workforce to support them.

Reporter Nate Eaton of East Idaho News teamed up with a local anonymous donor to give out $1 million to struggling people this Christmas, and chose the Fielding family as their next target after helping many others.

“Kelly was only 47 and was in great shape so it came as a huge shock to everyone,” Eaton reported, adding that he was “a very selfless, kind, patient and service-oriented man. He was always helping out where he could and was involved in the community.”

Eaton surprised Courtney at her home with several gifts in tow: A check to cover Kelly’s funeral, $1,000 in Sam’s Club gift cards, and another check for $10,000.

“I’m going to cry,” Courtney said while opening the gifts. “Thank you, thank you to whoever. We appreciate it.”

She hugged Eaton tearfully before he left with the camera crew.

The Secret Santa along with East Idaho News have also given out big checks to parents of special needs children, a dad suffering with cancer, and a single mom in need of a new car.