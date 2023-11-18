Idaho ‘Secret Santa’ Generously Surprises Dad Suffering from Cancer

A generous Idaho “Secret Santa” chose to surprise a local dad struggling with advanced pancreatic cancer and financial problems with an amazing Christmas gift.

The anonymous donor teamed up with East Idaho News to give out $1 million to people in need this holiday season and chose Oscar as one of the deserving recipients of life-changing help.

“Oscar was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer in February,” the local station’s Nate Eaton reported Saturday, reading a letter from his son addressed to “Secret Santa.”

“Since then, the cancer has metastasized and spread to his sternum, ribs and lower spine. He goes to chemo every week and has multiple doctor appointments a month – some of which are in Salt Lake.”

Oscar’s wife is currently the only source of income supporting the family, as he has been unable to work since his diagnosis. Medical bills are heavily piling up on top of regular expenses.

“They have tried several different types of chemo on my dad, none of which have worked,” Oscar’s son wrote, adding that he is trying to get accepted into a clinical trial.

While Oscar’s family is hoping for the best, they are preparing for the worst outcome.

“My dad has stayed as positive as can be expected throughout the process and we have all been able to lean on each other,” his son said.

“We are hoping to get my dad to see his mom and siblings soon and go back to his hometown one last time. He has not been home in over 15 years and he has not seen his mom for over 10 years.”

“Secret Santa, can you please help?” the boy pleaded.

Thankfully for Oscar and his family, their struggles were heard.

Eaton arrived at Oscar’s home, shocking him with $2,000 in gas gift cards, $2,000 in grocery gift cards, a $2,000 check, and enough additional money to cover the family’s rent for the next six months.

Oscar was at a loss for words as his son happily watched him receive the presents.

“Thank you…it will help,” the father told Eaton with a shocked expression. “Thank you, thank you to everybody.”

The Secret Santa has been surprising families all over Idaho with generosity, including a hardworking mom of a child with special needs, a college student suffering from health issues, and a pair of grandparents in need of help after multiple medical scares and surgeries.