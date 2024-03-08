Hundreds of Arizonans Give Their Lives to Christ at Franklin Graham Event

Hundreds of people turned over their lives to Christ in Arizona Thursday night as the “God Loves You Frontera Tour” makes its way across the southern United States border.

Evangelist Franklin Graham was able to bring over 7,600 people into the desert where “hundreds came forward at God’s invitation to confess their sins, surrender their lives to Him, and believe on the name of His Son, Jesus Christ,” he announced after the event.

We witnessed an incredible night in the Arizona desert as God moved in many hearts and lives. It was the 9th stop of our… Posted by Franklin Graham on Thursday, March 7, 2024

The large crowd gathered at the Yuma County Fairgrounds to hear the gospel as well as live music from Christian artists like Taya and Marcos Witt.

Photos posted by Graham, son of the late televangelist Billy Graham, show families gathered together in prayer.

The Yuma event was the second to last stop of the tour, with the last one taking place Saturday in Chula Vista, California.

Previous tour dates included events in Tucson, Arizona, and the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas.

“The Bible tells us, ‘If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.’ (1 John 1:9),” Graham quoted. “What a promise!”

Graham has put on outreach tours in 77 cities across 28 states since 2017, preaching to more than 570,000 people.

“Most importantly, these tours have helped over 34,000 people decide to follow Jesus Christ,” the event’s webpage says.