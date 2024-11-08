Rev. Franklin Graham Shouts Out Donald Trump on Late Rev. Billy Graham’s Birthday

Rev. Franklin Graham gave President-elect Donald Trump a shoutout while commemorating the birthday of his father, the late Rev. Billy Graham.

With a photo of Trump shaking Billy Graham’s hand from 2013, the younger Graham wrote on Thursday, “Donald J. Trump congratulating my father Billy Graham on his 95th birthday! My father’s earthly birthday is November 7. He would have been 106 today!”:

Donald J. Trump congratulating my father Billy Graham on his 95th birthday! My father’s earthly birthday is November 7…. Posted by Franklin Graham on Thursday, November 7, 2024

“His greatest passion was proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ—his faith became sight in 2018 when he went home to heaven,” Graham continued, before adding a quote from the Book of Corinthians:

“Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.”

On the day after Election Day, Graham said he believes that God spared Trump’s life when Pennsylvania gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at him during his July rally in Butler.

“When he was there in Pennsylvania, and that bullet went through his ear, just missing his brain by a millimeter or so, I believe God turned his head at that precise moment that saved his life,” Graham told U.K. commentator Piers Morgan on Wednesday.

“And so there’s no other way to explain it. And then to have another assassin waiting for him on the golf course, and they were able to spoil that. I believe it’s God — no question. I think God has saved him and brought him to this position.”