Churches Burn; Synagogue Scorched, but Survives; Rabbi’s Home Lost in Palisades Fire

Religious buildings were not spared the wrath of the Palisades Fire on Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles, with many churches damaged and destroyed.

One of the first religious buildings known to have caught alight was the Presbyterian Church on Sunset Boulevard, which burned to the ground — except for the iconic cross tower.

Nearby, the concrete edifice of the Kehillat Israel synagogue was untouched — but the home of Rabbi Daniel Sher was completely destroyed.

The Corpus Christi Catholic Church and the adjoining school appeared to have been barely damaged as well.

Closer to the ocean, the complex housing the Chabad of Pacific Palisades was damaged, but the main synagogue building survived.

Firefighters also battled to save the Lake Shrine, the home of a large and popular spiritual and meditation center known as the Self-Realization Fellowship.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the shrine itself remained intact, though several peripheral buildings had been destroyed.

The complex houses a portion of the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi.

The scale of the loss in Pacific Palisades is almost impossible to describe. Half of the community has simply been destroyed; thousands of homes and families have lost everything, though they have escaped with their lives.

There is no doubt that centers of faith and worship will be crucial in days to come.

Jon Kahn, Breitbart News Chief Operating Officer, and the songwriter of the #1 hit Fighter, who lost his home, reflected that sentiment in an interview on Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve been leaning into faith these days. I think I’m going to rely on that,” he said.

“I’m going to get up, just like the song says.”

