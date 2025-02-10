‘Get Violent and Fight’: Tennessee Reverend Tells Christians to Stop Elon Musk, DOGE

A Tennessee reverend has called for Christians to “get violent and fight” against Elon Musk’s efforts to increase government efficiency, telling his congregation that he has left them with “no other choice.”

In a sermon live streamed to YouTube on Sunday, Dr. Steve Caudle of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga claimed that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) threatens to “steal” Americans’ information and money, and said that a violent “conflict” will be coming:

“In this nation, I’m worried that we are on the verge of bloodshed. This is an attempt to take us back to a day that we do not want to go, and we will not go. Therefore, there will be conflict,” Caudle said from his pulpit. “I pray that the peace of God will win out and overcome the madness that is attempting to take over this nation.”

“And I will say to you, beloved: no one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary,” he continued, before pointing to DOGE.

“When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury, and threatens to steal your personal information and your social security check, there is a possibility of violence,” the reverend claimed. “Sometimes the devil will act so ugly, that there is no other choice but to get violent and fight!”

He then invoked a verse from the Bible, Matthew 11:12, to use against critics who do not believe that Christians should talk about violent retribution against political foes.

“… Why not talk this way? Because Jesus did… Jesus said in this key verse… ‘The kingdom of Heaven suffers — what — violence. And the who — the violent — take it by force,” Caudle preached. “The kingdom of God is a warzone, it is a battlefield. You did know this, right?”

The sermon was streamed a day after a federal judge issued a ruling Saturday to block Musk and the DOGE from having access to Treasury Department data and records, Breitbart News reported.

Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer explained in his order that his New York court had “received an application for a temporary restraining order filed by” attorneys general in 19 states.

“A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!” Musk wrote in a social media post after the ruling: