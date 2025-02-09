Elon Musk is taking aim at a federal judge who ruled against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) accessing certain data from the U.S. Treasury Department.

“A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!” Musk wrote in a social media post.

President Donald Trump appointed Musk to lead DOGE as it works to stop the waste of taxpayer money, Newsmax reported Sunday.

His statement was in response to a post from Glenn Beck about the issue surrounding the Treasury:

The Newsmax report continued:

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer’s order issued early Saturday morning restricted access to Treasury Department payment systems and other data to “all political appointees, special government employees, and government employees detailed from an agency outside the Treasury Department.” … The case was brought against Trump, the Department of the Treasury and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by attorneys general from 19 states on Friday.

In a social media post on Saturday, Musk explained what the DOGE team and the Treasury “jointly agreed makes sense” and listed those points.

Read the points here:

“The above super obvious and necessary changes are being implemented by existing, long-time career government employees, not anyone from @DOGE. It is ridiculous that these changes didn’t exist already!” Musk continued.

Per the Newsmax report, “In bringing the case, the attorneys general alleged the administration violated the law by expanding access to sensitive Treasury Department data to staff from Musk’s DOGE.”

The lawsuit claims Trump’s administration gave access to Bureau of the Fiscal Service payment systems to a DOGE worker who is 25, and that person had the power to view or change some critical files.

Newsmax also noted that Englemayer is an Obama-appointed judge.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said during a recent interview, “So, as you’re aware, a radical left judge said that the Secretary of the Treasury cannot access the Treasury computer system. This isn’t just unconstitutional. That ruling is an assault on the very idea of democracy itself.”

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have since been attacking Musk and DOGE, per Breitbart News.

“DOGE was granted access to the U.S. Treasury payment system last week, leading to Musk revealing suspect payments made by the United States government,” the report said.