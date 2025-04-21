Vance Sends Condolences to Christians After Pope’s Passing

Vice President JD Vance sent his condolences to Christians around the world after the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

Vance, who met with the pontiff on Easter Sunday, a day before his death, took to X to share his condolences with Christians worldwide who loved him.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” Vance wrote.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” he added. “May God rest his soul.”

During their Easter Sunday meeting, the pontiff gave Vance what looked to be Easter gifts for his children, blessed rosary beads for each member of his family, and a Vatican tie.

The Pope also made a surprise appearance in St. Peter’s Square for Easter Sunday Blessings.

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for the pontiff’s passing Monday morning.