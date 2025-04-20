Pope Francis in Surprise Easter Sunday Appearance After Serious Illness

A convalescing Pope Francis made a surprise appearance for Easter Sunday blessings at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square on Sunday, defying the serious illness which has left him struggling over the past few months.

It had been unknown if the pontiff, 88, would join the Holy Week gathering following his recent discharge from hospital after five weeks of treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia, the BBC reports.

At the time, doctors said he would need at least two months of rest at his residence. Prior to Sunday’s celebrations, he had been seen out twice this week, the outlet notes. The BBC continued:

Tens of thousands of Catholics have gathered in Rome for Easter mass during this special jubilee year, which takes place every 25 years and sees millions of pilgrims descend on the city.

The jubilee year kicked off with the Pope opening the usually bricked-up Holy Door at St Peter’s Basilica on 24 December. Catholics believe passing through the door will relieve them of their sins.

Such has been the poor health experienced by the octogenarian, for the first time since becoming pope in 2013, he has missed the majority of Holy Week events.

These included Saturday’s Easter vigil at St Peter’s Basilica where his duties were delegated to cardinals.

But, during a brief appearance inside the basilica on the day, he prayed and gave sweets to children.