A famous Olympic swimmer has rededicated his life to Jesus Christ and is now living for God after walking through many struggles.

Ryan Lochte, who is a 12-time Olympic medalist, shared video footage on November 2 of himself as he prepared to be baptized during what appeared to be a church service.

“I love sharing my life with my fans/followers. In this season of growing, I have learned that the only thing that truly matters is what God thinks of me. I made the decision to rededicate my life to Jesus and today I was baptized!” Lochte wrote in the caption:

He added, “My heart is full of so much love and happiness and I’m just so thankful for everything God is doing and going to do in my life. Thank you for all those who have loved and supported me throughout my life, you mean so much to me!”

The post also included photos of Lochte with what appeared to be his family.

Social media users were quick to share their joy over his baptism, one person writing that it was “the biggest win you’ll ever have in the water.”

“This is the best post!! Congratulations! Jesus is the way, the truth and the life!” someone else commented, while yet another person said, “I’ve followed your swim career from the start, but THIS is your finest moment! Congratulations!”

In August, Lochte shared a video in which he told fans he was so happy. “The big reason is that I’m 54 days sober. Yes!” He then talked about how after an accident a few years ago, he “fell into a really dark place” and went down a road of substance abuse. However, he went to a Florida recovery center and said he is doing well:

According to the Olympics website, Lochte has won six gold, three silver, and three bronze medals during his career.