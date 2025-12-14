WATCH: Woman in Philippines Finds Holy Bible Undamaged in House Fire

Video has emerged of a woman who lost nearly everything in a house fire in the Philippines discovering her family’s Holy Bible largely untouched by the blaze.

Ruth Mary Repuyan and her family visited what was left of their home in late November after a fire left the house largely destroyed, according to a report Sunday by Fox News Digital.

Most most of their belongings were also reduced to black ash and melted debris by the conflagration.

The family decided to search through the wreckage to see if anything could be recovered, according to the report.

At least one thing was left – the family’s Holy Bible.

In the video, Repuyan is seen prying open a mass of burned debris and extracting the book. The Bible appears intact and unmarked, save some scorching on one corner, despite the destruction of everything around it.

“We will celebrate Christmas with nothing left,” she told Fox News Digital. “Everything was burnt, and the only thing we have is the Bible. This is a miracle.”

The Philippines is home to nearly 100 million Christians, according to census figures.

Bibles surviving disasters is a well documented phenomenon. A search for “bible survives fire” on YouTube search engines will reveal dozens of videos and stories about similar instances of the book untouched by blazes over the years.

Fox also cited an Alabama man who said his grandfather’s Bible survived a fire started by a Christmas tree that destroyed his Gulf Coast home in 2019.

The Holy Bible was so untouched by the flames or the firefighting efforts, the man’s sister told Fox News she “could’ve taken it to church.”

