New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, who dedicated his life to Jesus Christ a few years ago, is raising awareness about Christians being persecuted all over the world.

For the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” game, Henderson highlighted the Global Christian Relief (GCR) that helps over 300 million Christians being targeted for their faith, the Daily Wire reported Sunday.

Henderson and his wife designed the cleats he wore for the game on December 1, and the artwork shows blood dripping, people on their knees in prayer, crosses, and people holding up crosses. On the back of the cleats is printed the Bible verse Matthew 5:10 and the words “FAITH ENDURES.”

The verse reads, “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

When explaining the design, Henderson said, “The blood dripping on the cleats symbolizes the blood that has been shed on the cross, the blood that’s been shed from people who have lost their lives for pursuing and following Christ.”

The GCR website said the map on one of the cleats highlights where persecution is the most intense.

In November, Nigerian Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, of the diocese of Makurdi in Benue state, told the House of Representatives about horrific violence Christians face regularly in the country, Breitbart News reported, adding he also thanked President Donald Trump for designating the country a religious freedom danger zone.

When speaking about how his heart aches for the persecuted Christians in Nigeria, Henderson said, “God has placed me in this position for a reason. I just want to continue to lead people to Christ or just support and help other brothers and sisters in Christ who are struggling, who are facing persecution.”

Henderson said that seeing news about Christians being killed broke his heart over and over and was the impetus for him to help:

“Jesus warned us this walk will not be easy. It comes with a cost. But it’s worth it, though. God is a compassionate God, and I believe as his followers he wants us to be compassionate as well. He wants us to care about each other as brothers and sisters in Christ and to love each other and support each other,” he said.