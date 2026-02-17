Self-Described ‘Woke B*tch’ US Skater Overcome with Emotion After Finishing 13th in Women’s Short Program

Amber Glenn, the Team USA skater who decried the plight of America’s LGBT community under the Trump administration and described herself as a “woke bitch,” finished a disappointing 13th in the singles competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Glenn, who has identified as bisexual and pansexual, was seen as a favorite to medal in the women’s singles. Still, after performing a triple axel, she omitted a key element of her routine by failing to perform the required triple loop, which earned her a zero in the technical skill category.

The skater struggled to hold back tears as she remained on the ice following her performance.

Eventually, she skated off the ice in clear emotional distress and embraced her coach.

“With a score of 67.39 in the short program, Glenn finished in 13th place in Tuesday’s competition,” Sports Illustrated reports. “Her mistake cost her seven technical points from her score. It’ll be extremely difficult for her to medal on Thursday following the free skate.”

As Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports, “Glenn got herself in trouble with many fans after she claimed that the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. was having a ‘hard time’ in America and hinted that they were losing rights under Donald Trump. The backlash to her comments spurred her to suspend her social media because of the ‘hate’ she claimed to be facing.”

Glenn continued, “It’s been a hard time for the community overall and this administration. It isn’t the first time that we’ve had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights. And now, especially, it’s not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities.”

After winning gold last Sunday, Glenn blasted those who took issue with her comments in a TikTok post.

“They hate to see two woke b*tches winning,” she wrote. “If ‘Woke’ means people who use their platforms to advocate for marginalized communities in the country that they are actively representing…… Then yeah sure?”

Glenn is scheduled to compete in the free skate on Thursday.