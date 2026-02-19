Epstein Conspiracy: Actress Mia Farrow Suggests Trump Killed or Freed Ghislaine Maxwell, Swapped with Body Double

Actress Mia Farrow took to the leftist echo chamber social media platform Bluesky to bizarrely suggest that President Donald Trump killed or freed Ghislaine Maxwell — the longtime associate of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein — and swapped her out with a body double.

“Crazy question but, could they have swapped Ghislane for a similar but not identical looking British woman? Trump might have freed her. Or killed her?” Farrow wrote in a Wednesday conspiracy theory-laden Bluesky post.

“The nose is different,” the Rosemary’s Baby star added in a follow-up post sharing two photos of Maxwell.

Notably, Farrow regularly takes to the progressive BlueSky platform to expound on extremist, left-wing ideas and constantly attacks President Trump, anyone who supports him, as well as Republicans in general.

Last year, the Crimes and Misdemeanors actress raged over a drug boat strike that killed eleven Tren de Aragua terrorists who were en route to the United States, bizarrely accusing President Trump of “murder.”

Months before that, Farrow spread conspiracy theories about the Trump administration’s deportations of violent Tren de Aragua gang bangers to El Salvador.

Around the same time, the Broadway Danny Rose star dropped a theory about the survivability of Democracy in America, saying she would be surprised if the United States made it another six months, adding, “I’m guessing 3 – 4 months.”

Before that, Farrow announced to the public that she believes in a bizarre conspiracy theory that dictates President Trump and his “toadies” will “start a war” to secure a third term for him in office.

During the 2024 election, the Purple Rose of Cairo actress spread the lie that President Trump would outlaw future elections.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.