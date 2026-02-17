Bruce Springsteen Calls Trump ‘Wannabe King’ While Announcing His U.S. Tour ‘ In Defense of America’

Bruce Springsteen announced on Tuesday that he and his band will be on tour this spring “in defense of America,” which he claims is “under attack by our wannabe king and his rouge government.”

“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times,” the “Dancing in the Dark” singer said in a video announcing Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s three-month “Land of Hope and Dreams” U.S. tour.

“But do not despair, the calvary is coming,” the 76-year-old continued. “Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California, to Texas, to Washington, D.C. for the ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ American tour.”

“We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American constitution, and our sacred American dream, all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rouge government in Washington, D.C.,” he added.

Watch Below:

Springsteen went on to say that “everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome.”

“So, come on out and join the United free republic of E Street nation for an American spring of rock and rebellion,” the “Born to Run” singer declared.

Notably, Springsteen joins a cohort of fellow celebrities that have been complaining about the enforcement of U.S. law in recent weeks, with many taking to social media or red carpet interviews to issue unhinged diatribes while Democrat lawmakers stoke the flames.

Late last month, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito called for a “revolution” to combat ICE, while actress Molly Ringwald declared the Trump administration “a fascist government” and warned that supporting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies will eventually result in Americans being found guilty of treason when leftists take back control of the government.