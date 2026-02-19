‘Remarkable:’ OpenAI Boss Sam Altman Lavishes Praise on China’s AI Industry

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the progress of Chinese technology companies as “remarkable” during an interview with CNBC, praising the communist dictatorship for its “amazingly fast” AI development.

CNBC reports that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the rapid advancement of Chinese technology companies across multiple sectors during a recent CNBC interview, as competition intensifies between China and the United States in the race to develop artificial general intelligence. His remarks underscore the increasingly competitive nature of the global AI landscape.

Altman characterized the pace of China’s technological advancement in many fields, including artificial intelligence, as “amazingly fast.” He noted that Chinese tech companies have achieved varying levels of progress across different areas, with some approaching the technological frontier while others remain behind their Western counterparts. The comments come at a critical juncture as both nations vie for dominance in developing AGI, the point at which artificial intelligence systems match human capabilities.

China has been making substantial investments in developing its domestic semiconductor industry, hoping to cultivate homegrown chipmakers capable of eventually competing with industry leaders like Nvidia. Chinese AI companies have also experienced significant stock market rallies as investors increasingly bet on their future potential.

Breitbart News previously reported that efforts by AI chip giant Nvidia to sell its products to Chinese AI companies have run into roadblocks including the U.S. government seeking to ensure the chips don’t fall into the hands of the Chinese government:

The primary concern centers on ensuring that China’s military does not gain access to the advanced chips. Nvidia is currently engaged in broader negotiations with the United States government over the terms of licenses to ship its H200 AI chips to various companies operating in China. These discussions involve multiple parties and several technical and regulatory conditions. In a statement addressing the situation, Nvidia clarified its position as an intermediary between the U.S. government and potential customers who must comply with American restrictions. “We aren’t able to accept or reject license conditions on our own,” a company spokesperson said. “Although KYC is important, KYC is not the issue. For American industry to make any sales, the conditions need to be commercially practical, else the market will continue to move to foreign alternatives.”

America’s race against China to control AI and ensure a beneficial future for this technology is one of the central themes of the forthcoming book by Breitbart News Social Media Director Wynton Hall, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI.

Independent journalist Michael Shellenberger writes of Code Red that it serves as “an illuminating, alarming expose of all the ways AI can be leveraged against a free people. An essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

