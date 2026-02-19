Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation by Police on Thursday evening after his dawn arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The brother of the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, formerly known as Prince Andrew the Duke of York but stripped of his titles and honours over recent years as the Royal Family put space between themselves and the perennially scandal-struck relative, has been released from police custody.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement:

On Thursday we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.

The release means that while Andrew remains under investigation, he has not yet been charged with any crime.

As previously reported, Thursday morning’s arrest for alleged misconduct in public office offences follows the publication of the Epstein emails in the United States, which purported to show that the then Prince Andrew had shared confidential British government information with the financier.

Andrew’s brother, The King, has made clear he will support the investigation. As stated:

King Charles III said in a statement today that he felt the “deepest concern” about the allegations and said about the importance of absolute legal correctness: “what now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.” For the apparent avoidance of all doubt, the King added: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

This story is developing, more follows