WATCH — 14 Inmates Surrender to God in Baptism at Florida Jail: ‘He Has a Plan for Me’

For several inmates in Eastpoint, Florida, a jail facility has been a place of spiritual renewal and learning to walk with God.

A minister at the Franklin County Jail told News Channel 7 four women and 10 men expressed a desire to be baptized and leaders made that happen on Thursday.

A relationship with Jesus Christ has given inmate Ethan Vonier purpose for when it is time for him to walk free.

“I think I’m gonna do right, and keep the good Lord in my heart when I get out. I should be going home the 14th, and gotta raise my little boy,” he said, adding, “I found Christ in jail and I feel like the good Lord put me here and we’re all doing better each day.”

The group has been attending Bible studies and listening to sermons from pastors in the nearby communities. Inmate Charles Barnes said he has great plans for the future.

“My goal is just to get out and just provide for my kids, and be a great father to them. Stay off drugs, and keep going to church and doing the right things,” he explained.

Another inmate, Robert Hill, referenced the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11 that states “For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'”

Hill said of God, “He has a plan for me, I know it. I want it, and I’m going to get it.”

The news comes as more and more young people across the United States have reportedly been embracing Christianity as Bible sales rose significantly, per Breitbart News.

The outlet noted, “Over the past few years, thousands of people have been flocking to Christian revival and baptism events across the nation.”

In regard to inmates turning to God, 18 were baptized at a Kentucky jail in August after Jailer Jody Perry expanded the gospel outreach program at LaRue County Detention Center in Hodgenville, according to Breitbart News.

“Today is the reaping of sown seeds. The weather was absolutely gorgeous. It is moments like this that validate our mission here,” Perry said, adding, “Our goal is to return better citizens to society. What better citizen can a society have than a Christian?”

A spiritual awakening appears to still be happening outside prison walls, too. Click here to read about a church in Georgia that recently experienced 400 unplanned baptisms in one day.