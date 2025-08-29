PHOTOS — Joy Erupts as Kentucky Jail Witnesses 18 Inmates’ Baptisms: ‘To God Be the Glory!’

An incredible and life-changing spiritual work is happening at the LaRue County Detention Center in Hodgenville, Kentucky.

Once Jailer Jody Perry expanded the gospel outreach program at the facility, amazing things started to occur, Kentucky Today reported on Sunday.

Perry said 18 inmates and two deputies were recently baptized at the jail using a cattle water trough, adding it was one of the best days of his life.

“We filled it with water and had a huge 2 hour Baptism service. 18 inmates and 2 Deputies made public professions of faith and were baptized right here at the jail. I’m thankful for each of the several volunteers from the LaRue County Ministerial Association Jail ministry that were in attendance,” he wrote in a social media post:

“Today is the reaping of sown seeds. The weather was absolutely gorgeous. It is moments like this that validate our mission here,” Perry said, explaining, “Our goal is to return better citizens to society. What better citizen can a society have than a Christian?”

A warden with a spiritual mission, Perry stated, “My heart is so full right now having experienced today’s baptisms and seeing the unabashed joy on the faces of those inmates as they were raised from the water. All I can say is Hallelujah! Praise the Lord!”

An image shows one man being baptized in the trough:

After he was elected to the position, the jailer realized there was a spiritual need among those living and working at the facility. There is now a Bible study or worship service happening every day of the week inside the detention center.

“God’s moving in this jail and he’s moving all the way through it… This has been a prayer on my heart for months that we’d have a revival in here,” Perry explained.

Volunteer chaplain Wade Sams used to be addicted to heroin but became a Christian in 2006. He now meets with the inmates and is on-call to help.

“Being a 20-year heroin addict, I know what it’s like to be addicted to something… where the drug is your god and your lord and your everything. Whenever I speak to them, I speak to them from their perspective,” he stated.

Social media users were quick to share in Perry’s joy by commenting on his post. One person wrote, “Now THAT is a great day! God’s glory and praise! Keep up the great work Jody Perry!” while another user said, “To God be the glory!”