Florida Diocese Building Tiny Home Village for Seniors

A Florida diocese is building a tiny home village for seniors at risk of homelessness as high cost of living remains on the forefront of Americans’ minds.

The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee’s nonprofit organization Trinity House LLC is creating this option for seniors, calling it “Trinity Village.” It started the project in 2024 after seeing a need for affordable housing, specifically for seniors.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Senior citizens are one of the more vulnerable segments of the population experiencing housing insecurity. Our seniors are on a fixed income and are slowly getting priced out of housing by the rising costs of rents or home ownership. Rising property taxes, insurance rates and the expense of home repair/maintenance are exhausting the financial resources of our seniors,” the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee said at the time.

According to EWTN News, the Trinity House project’s executive director Deacon Ray Aguado explained that housing options have not kept up with the increasing population coming to Pensacola. As a result, housing costs have skyrocketed, leaving seniors vulnerable. Some have had to make tough calls, choosing between housing, healthcare expenses, or even meals.

“These sacrifices include foregoing health care, cutting back on buying healthy foods, or missing meals altogether,” he said, according to the outlet.

“Trinity Village will offer these tiny homes at affordable rents to these seniors,” he continued, noting that the village will also “offer case management and mentoring services to support residents in their personal growth and ensure they maintain sound physical and financial health.”

The village is near Pensacola Bay and located behind the diocesan pastoral center. The homes themselves are roughly 300 square feet and feature basic rooms, with laundry on site. The price to rent, including utilities, is expected to be around $500 per month.

A recent Gallup survey found that the high cost of living stands as the top financial problem for Americans across the board, followed by concerns over energy prices, the cost of owning or renting a home, and healthcare prices.