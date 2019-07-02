Green Giant, Trader Joe’s Vegetables Recalled for Listeria Concerns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published on Monday a voluntary multi-state recall of produce by Grower’s Express after potentially deadly bacteria was discovered.

Green Giant Fresh, Signature Farms, and Trader Joe’s brand vegetables — butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini, and a butternut squash-based veggie bowl — with “best if used by” dates of June 26–29 are being recalled across the country after the Massachusetts Department of Health found listeria contamination in a sample.

Listeria monocytogenes causes serious and often fatal infections, especially among vulnerable populations. Children and the elderly are especially endangered by the bacteria, and listeria has been known to cause miscarriage and stillbirth among pregnant women. But even otherwise healthy people may experience high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Grower’s Express has published pictures of the affected produce on its site for consumer confirmation, as well as relevant numbers to call with any further concerns. Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses thus far.