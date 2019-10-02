Vegan Says Eating Sausage Roll ‘Traumatized’ Her ‘for Life’

A vegan said she is going to be “traumatized for life” after she claimed an English bakery chain served her a pork sausage roll she thought was vegan.

Sharleen Ndungu, 20, said she broke down crying and began having heart palpitations when she realized the “vegan” sausage roll from Greggs in Kent, England, contained meat.

“I haven’t had meat in two years. My belly started hurting and my heart started going crazy,” Ndgungu said, according to Metro UK. “I was panicking because that only happens when I consume meat – this doesn’t happen when I have other food. I’m traumatized for life now – I’m never going to Greggs again.”

The manager offered her a $2 refund when Ndungu returned to the bakery but that was not enough for the dissatisfied vegan.

She then called the bakery’s customer service hotline, where a customer service employee offered her a $36 voucher for her troubles. But even that was not enough to satisfy Ndungu.

‘I was asking for a public apology to make people aware that they should watch out for things like this,” she said. “People can be allergic to pork and potentially die from such a stupid mistake. It’s my choice not to consume meat because it causes cancer. That choice has been taken away from me.”

Kent Live.com reported that Ndungu, an active Youtuber, posted three videos on the site railing about her experience with Greggs.

A spokesperson for Greggs who was made aware of the incident told Metro UK the company has “apologized to the customer.”

“We have apologized to the customer for this incident. We’ve taken great care to try and prevent this from happening and are investigating to ensure this situation can be avoided in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Despite Ndungu’s claim, a recently released study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that cutting down on red or processed meat would not significantly increase risks for cancer or heart disease.