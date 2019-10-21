A mother with a rare form of breast cancer gave birth to her baby boy in July after she endured several rounds of chemotherapy.

When 36-year-old Jade Devis of Loma Linda, California, was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer during the first trimester of her pregnancy earlier this year, she was forced to make a decision about her unborn child’s future.

“I did not know how I felt about the pregnancy until I was told I should not continue my pregnancy,” Devis said. “That is when something rose up inside of me – I wanted to keep my baby because I would not allow a stranger to tell me my child’s fate.”

Although her cancer was considered more aggressive and had a less positive prognosis than other types, it did not stop Devis from moving forward with treatment and finding a specialist who could help her navigate cancer and pregnancy at the same time.

“His heart was beating. I could feel him inside. He was fighting, so I had to fight, too,” she stated.

Thankfully, the young mother found Dr. Gayathri Nagaraj, a breast cancer specialist at Loma Linda University Cancer Center who took special care of Devis throughout her pregnancy and chemotherapy sessions until she was ready to give birth this summer.

“Going through chemotherapy is tough for anyone, and we do our very best to support our patients in every way we can at Loma Linda University Cancer Center,” said Dr. Nagaraj.

“In Jade’s situation we had to be doubly cautious and alert to ensure the safety of the patient and the baby. I am extremely glad to be working with an amazing team who all came together to make this possible.”

The young mother said she feels completely happy now that she is able to hold her son, Bradley, in her arms.

“It is surreal to remember that my pregnancy had an element of extraordinary fear. I am blessed when I look at my son, and I cannot ask for more than that. My baby boy is my miracle child,” she concluded.