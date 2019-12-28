VIDEO: Semi-Truck Crashes into Accident Scene on Texas Highway

A news photographer narrowly missed being hit by a semi-truck when it careened off a highway Friday in Lubbock County, Texas.

When KCBD’s Caleb Holder went to shoot video of a car accident that occurred that morning on Highway 84 and County Road 3600, he had no idea a second crash was about to happen.

His video footage showed the terrifying moment when a white semi-truck came flying off the road as state troopers and other first responders tried to get out of its way.

“That’s when we could hear more tires screeching, and then just barely see headlights coming in through the fog,” Holder said.

“I couldn’t remember if I was recording at the time or how the camera was framed. I just saw that trailer coming and knew I had to run away from it.”