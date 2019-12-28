VIDEO: Semi-Truck Crashes into Accident Scene on Texas Highway

A news photographer narrowly missed being hit by a semi-truck when it careened off a highway Friday in Lubbock County, Texas.
When KCBD’s Caleb Holder went to shoot video of a car accident that occurred that morning on Highway 84 and County Road 3600, he had no idea a second crash was about to happen.
His video footage showed the terrifying moment when a white semi-truck came flying off the road as state troopers and other first responders tried to get out of its way.
“That’s when we could hear more tires screeching, and then just barely see headlights coming in through the fog,” Holder said.
“I couldn’t remember if I was recording at the time or how the camera was framed. I just saw that trailer coming and knew I had to run away from it.”
“The semi overturned and then slid on its side, onto the shoulder, and then on top of that pickup,” he recalled.
A State Trooper who was hit by the semi-truck was seriously injured.
“As I was running away, I remember looking back and seeing the trooper also running, and then I could see that he had fallen down and that the trailer was coming really close to him,” Holder commented.
The trooper was taken to the University Medical Center in Lubbock and is expected to recover.
Officials said another man was pinned inside his vehicle when the semi fell on top of it. However, they were able to free him a few hours later by using the jaws of life.
“I’ve never seen anything like that in person,” Holder said of the incident.
Authorities noted that first responders put their lives in danger when they are called out to a crash site and encouraged people to use caution when driving through dense fog, according to KCBD.
“Remember to turn on your low beam headlights and drive slowly. Also don’t forget the move over law. If you see officials responding to anything on the road, you have to slow down and move over,” the report concluded.
