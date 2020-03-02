Florida Hospital Welcomes Leap Year Babies with Tiny Frog Costumes

Nurses and staff at a Florida medical center welcomed five new Leap Year babies into the world and dressed them up into tiny frog costumes to celebrate.

Staff in the NICU at Osceola Regional Medical Center celebrated the births by providing hand-knitted frog costumes to each of the five babies born in the unit, WOFL reported.

“We leaped for so much joy yesterday with our newborns at our Baby Suites and NICU dressed as frogs! HOPPED You Had a Great Leap Year Day!” the hospital posted on Facebook Sunday:

Being a Leap Year baby is rare enough, but one father and his newborn daughter beat all the odds when it came to sharing a birthday. According to a post congratulating the birth from Mercy Juan Medical Center, “The odds of a parent sharing a birthday with their child on a Leap Year is one in 2.1 million”:

Julius Caesar introduced Leap Day after he traveled to Egypt and was convinced the Egyptian solar calendar was the one to follow.

The calendar “featured 365 days and an occasional intercalary month which was inserted when astronomers observed the correct conditions in the stars,” according to History.com.