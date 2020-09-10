A boy battling cancer received an epic bedroom makeover Saturday in Reno, Nevada, thanks to community members and a nonprofit organization.

Eight-year-old Logan Smith was diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma when he was two-years-old, and he had a relapse in February.

“Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of cancerous tumor that almost always affects children,” according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In March, the community came together to design his dream room, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the project for several months, KOLO reported.

However, local businesses and the nonprofit group Savvy Giving by Design recently delivered on their promise and transformed Logan’s bedroom into a custom Star Wars and Avengers oasis.

“He’s just the best kid and to see how enthusiastic and how happy and grateful he was for everything, just made everything just so worth it,” said organizer Katie Silva.

The nonprofit shared photos of the bedroom Logan shares with his brother on its Facebook page Thursday:

Due to the pandemic, the family of four has been working and doing school from home.

“The old room was enough to sleep and play in, but not to sit and read, not to do homework, you know school work and that,” said their dad, Eric.

The organizers also redesigned other parts of the house for everyone to enjoy.

“We were able to do the living room, the kitchen, the little kitchen nook, and some things in the masters [sic] bedroom and the bathroom as well,” Silva added.

At the reveal, Logan was overjoyed and said, “I like it a lot” when he entered his room.

Logan will continue to receive treatment until next summer, but the kind gesture was important to their family, Eric noted.

“We had so much support through all of this and this is just one more piece to that,” he concluded.