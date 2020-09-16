Domino’s Pizza Donates $110 Million to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Domino’s Pizza donated $110 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, making it the largest donation the hospital has seen in its history.

Domino’s and its franchisees have pledged to raise the money over the next ten years.

The money will go towards 140 apartments St. Jude is developing on its Memphis campus for families of children who are receiving treatment, and the facility will be called “The Domino’s Village” to honor the company’s gift, WATE reported.

“The Domino’s Village will provide a home-away-from-home for the thousands of kids and families who come to St. Jude from around the world,” said Richard Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude. “They will forever be transformed by the generosity of Domino’s in their greatest time of need.”

St. Jude provides free housing to families who must travel 35 miles or more for their children to receive treatment. Currently, families can stay at Tri-Delta Place, the Parcels at Crosstown Crosscourse, the Ronald McDonald House, or Target House.

The $110 million housing project is expected to open in spring 2023.

St. Jude said it had treated 2,820 additional cancer patients sine 2016, and they hope to treat more with the incoming housing development.

Domino’s Pizza said in a statement that its franchisees plus its corporate office raised $68 million for St. Jude through an annual giving campaign.

Customers can also round-up their orders to donate the extra change to St. Jude year-round on dominos.com.

Domino’s made St. Jude its national charity partner in 2004.

Many are excited to hear the news of the donation, especially former patients of the hospital.

“St. Jude, they saved my life,” Jaxon Hindman, a former brain cancer patient who is now seven years cancer-free, said. “And if it wasn’t for them I couldn’t say I would be here today. St. Jude forever has a special place in my heart.”