Notre Dame President John Jenkins Tests Positive for Coronavirus

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the university.

The following statement was issued by the university on Friday:

During self-quarantine this week, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19. Fr. Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too. As a result, he is entering an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials.

In a statement, Jenkins stated he has “mild” symptoms and will continue his work from home.

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” Jenkins said. “The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

While it remains unclear whether he had the virus at the time, it is worth noting that Jenkins attended President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination announcement event held at the White House last Saturday. While in attendance, Jenkins reportedly shook hands and did not wear a face mask.

The news comes one day after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight, the First Lady and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote on Friday morning. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

