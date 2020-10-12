Police Officer Saves Five-Week-Old Baby from Choking to Death

A police officer is being hailed a hero for saving a baby from choking to death last week in Secaucus, New Jersey.

“On October 7, 2020 at 8:37 P.M., the Secaucus Police received a call from a father stating that his five-week-old baby was turning blue,” the department wrote in a press release.

When officers responded to the Mallard Place residence, they found the infant not breathing and his mother performing CPR to try and revive him.

“Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar stepped in, took the newborn and swiftly administered ‘back slaps,’ in accordance with his training. The infant spit up some clear liquid and began to breathe on his own,” the department said.

The baby was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and discharged the next day.

Office Kowlessar is a former 911 dispatcher who joined the police department in 2018, according to People.

He recently graduated (Kowlessar pictured left) from the department’s bicycle patrol school.

“This program allows officers to be more interactive with our community and also patrol areas not easily accessible for cars. Good job Officers!” the department’s Facebook post read:

Following the incident last week, Chief Dennis Miller praised the baby’s parents and the officer for his professionalism and quick thinking in a tense situation.

“First, I would like to commend the parents of this infant for their ability to follow the directions of the Emergency Medical Dispatch and initiate CPR,” Miller said.

“I would also like to recognize the responding police officers, especially Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar. Police Officer Kowlessar utilized his training and performed flawlessly, which undoubtedly saved this infant’s life. I am extremely proud of him,” he continued.

Facebook users echoed Miller’s comments and thanked Kowlessar for rescuing the baby.

“Congrats to the officer! Great job! Keep up the appreciated good work! We need the police,” one person wrote.

“Thank you Officer Kowlessar for stepping in to help the baby boy. May God continue to bless you and watch over you,” another commented.