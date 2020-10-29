A veteran in Seneca, South Carolina, who lost his home during a tornado will soon have a permanent place to live thanks to a nonprofit group.

When the house United States Army veteran David Campbell grew up in was destroyed in the storm that ripped through the area on April 13, he was devastated, according to KCRA.

“Half the house was… the block part was actually gone. The ceiling was caved in on that side and the inside the house the ceiling was… had started falling in,” he recalled.

Ever since he lost the home his father left to him, Campbell has been living in hotel rooms and with friends.

“It’s been stressful,” he said.

However, when the nonprofit group Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter heard about his need, they decided to step in.

“After the tornado hit, we realized that we might be able to help some veterans that maybe lost everything. In David’s case… he lost everything,” said the chapter’s founding chairman, Larry Druffel.

The organization is building Campbell a tiny home as “a way to express our gratitude for what veterans have done for us,” Druffel explained.

The Purple Heart Homes website said it is “dedicated to providing housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans that is substantial in function, design, and quality fit to welcome home the fighting men and women of America.”

The nonprofit’s programs are “designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of the Veteran population.”

This week, Campbell watched as construction crews placed his new home on its foundation.

“It’s actually happening. It’s a great day,” he commented.

According to the veteran, he will most likely be able to move into the house before Thanksgiving.

“Just excited,” Campbell said, adding, “Hopefully another tornado won’t come through and we’ll be here for… till whenever.”