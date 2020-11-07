MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Self-Isolating After Being Exposed to Coronavirus

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow went into quarantine Friday after she came into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ve tested negative thus far but will be at home quarantining ‘til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk,” Maddow said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The self-isolation comes as Maddow has been at the center of MSNBC’s 24-hour coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

Maddow said her cohosts Brian Williams, Nicole Wallace, and Joy Reid will be covering the race from the studio.

“Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us,” Maddow added in her post.

Immediately after she went off the air, mainstream media movers and shakers wished her well over social media.

“Be well, Rachel Maddow,” tweeted NBC News legal analyst Barbara McQuade. “Thanks for getting us through these past four years.”

“Thank you for leading us all the way to the finish line,” commented MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell on Twitter. “Big (figurative because of COVID) hug!!”

Thank you for leading us all the way to the finish line.

Maddow most recently hosted coverage on MSNBC Thursday evening. She was off the air on Friday night, the Associated Press reported.