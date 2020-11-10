Anonymous Donor Buys over $60K Worth of Toys for Kids in Need

An anonymous donor has teamed up once again with a California toy store to make Christmas special for local children in need.

“The mystery man spent more than $60,000 on Nov. 5, buying about 2,300 gifts at Geppetto’s toy store in Del Mar for the 2020 U.S. Marine Toys for Tots campaign,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Three Marines and several store employees helped load the toys into two U-Haul trucks and a van outside the Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

In 2018 and 2019, the philanthropist bought $50,000 worth of toys for the program, according to Breitbart News.

On Thursday, the individual’s personal assistant, who always pays the tab, browsed the store aisles while pushing a borrowed shopping cart and used his phone to send videos of the toys to his boss, the Union-Tribune article said.

“He wants things kids can have fun with — active toys — things they can move, games that help kids learn skills and bring smiles to their faces,” said Brian Miller, who is president of Geppetto’s Inc.