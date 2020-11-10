Anonymous Donor Buys over $60K Worth of Toys for Kids in Need

An anonymous donor has teamed up once again with a California toy store to make Christmas special for local children in need.
“The mystery man spent more than $60,000 on Nov. 5, buying about 2,300 gifts at Geppetto’s toy store in Del Mar for the 2020 U.S. Marine Toys for Tots campaign,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Three Marines and several store employees helped load the toys into two U-Haul trucks and a van outside the Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
In 2018 and 2019, the philanthropist bought $50,000 worth of toys for the program, according to Breitbart News.
On Thursday, the individual’s personal assistant, who always pays the tab, browsed the store aisles while pushing a borrowed shopping cart and used his phone to send videos of the toys to his boss, the Union-Tribune article said.
“He wants things kids can have fun with — active toys — things they can move, games that help kids learn skills and bring smiles to their faces,” said Brian Miller, who is president of Geppetto’s Inc.
The store added a 10 percent discount and donated an additional 500 gifts which brought the retail value to over $70,000.
Following the shopping spree, Geppetto’s shared a photo of the Marines and store employees holding the receipt that was 25 feet long:
“How wonderful that the toys were bought from an independent toy store that is so special to our city! Good done twice!” one Facebook user commented.
The donor “has helped out tremendously, especially this year with really trying times during the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic,” said Marine Sgt. Federico Sanchez.
Miller explained that like most retailers, his business has suffered during the pandemic, but he deeply appreciates the philanthropist’s generosity.
“I’m grateful that he has come to us for three years. I write a thank-you note to a P.O. Box in San Diego County every year,” he concluded.
