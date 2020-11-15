Michigan Officer Talks Teen Out of Suicide: ‘There’s Always Help’

A Michigan police officer helped talk a teenager who contemplated taking his own life out of committing suicide last Saturday.

Officer Hunter Chirillo, 23, a cop in the traffic and patrol division of the Dundee Police Department, noticed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road on top of an overpass, WTOL reported.

Chirillo also noticed a young man standing outside the vehicle.

When Chirillo asked the teenager if he needed any help, the young man responded that he was thinking about jumping off the overpass.

The Michigan officer got out of his car, notified Monroe County Central Dispatch for backup, and initiated a conversation with the teenager.

Chirillo kept the teen’s thoughts on the conversation instead of the overpass until help arrived.

Several other officers arrived to safely secure the young man and take him to the hospital for further evaluation.

“I think it was completely lucky that I found him. I’m really glad I did. I was able to help the kid,” Chirillo said. “I think the biggest message is that there’s always help to get if you are suicidal or if you have thoughts of harming yourself.”

Chirillo said this situation does not happen too often in Dundee, but all officers are trained in suicide prevention.

The officer said he is praying for the boy.

There are many resources for those in crisis.

Those in crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline offers 24/7, free and confidential support for people experiencing distress.

People in distress can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.