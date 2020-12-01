Watch: Joe Biden Loses His Mask at Press Event

Former Vice President Joe Biden lost track of where he put his mask Tuesday at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, with reporters.

Biden took off his mask while he announced nominations for his economic team, including former Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The former vice president typically wears two masks, urging Americans to follow his example to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

After he finished speaking, he walked away from the podium without his mask and sat down before realizing he was not wearing his mask.

Stepping back to the podium, Biden interrupted Yellen as she was preparing to speak to look for his mask.

When he could not find it at the podium, he returned to his seat to look for it there.

Biden ultimately found his mask and put it back on as Yellen continued to speak.

The former Vice President and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) did not take questions after everyone finished speaking.