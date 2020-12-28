WATCH: Boy Rings Bell Celebrating End of 60 Weeks of Chemotherapy

A little boy and his family in Pinellas County, Florida, recently celebrated the final day of his chemotherapy treatments at a local hospital.

The bell rings that filled the hallways of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital on December 15 marked the end of 60 long weeks of treatment for five-year-old Jase Black.

“According to the hospital, he was in treatment for a non-cancerous brain tumor due to a condition called neurofibromatosis,” KSDK reported.

The condition is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue, the Mayo Clinic’s website read.

“These tumors can develop anywhere in your nervous system, including your brain, spinal cord and nerves. Neurofibromatosis is usually diagnosed in childhood or early adulthood,” the site continued.

The day he rang the bell, Jase wore a t-shirt with the phrase “Peace Out Chemo” printed on it and showed off his dance moves to everyone watching.

“There was lots of cheering, clapping, and sign-waving, but no sound was more impactful than when he climbed up on a chair to signify an end in his journey,” the KSDK article read.

On Wednesday, the hospital shared video footage of Jase’s big moment that showed him pumping his arms in the air while his nurses and loved ones celebrated along with him:

These will be happy holidays indeed for Jase, who underwent 60 weeks of chemotherapy for a non-cancerous brain tumor at our hospital due to a condition called neurofibromatosis. Just before the holidays, Jase rang the bell to signify the completion of his chemotherapy! pic.twitter.com/PDCjzlJl2H — Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (@AllChildrens) December 23, 2020

“He will continue follow-up visits with his doctor and will also receive therapies to help his speech and mobility. Happy holidays to Jase and his family!” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Social media users expressed their joy at seeing the little boy finish his treatments and also praised the hospital staff for taking care of him during his long journey to health.

“Y’all are so wonderful at your hospital! Good for you Jase!” one person commented.

“Congrats! Good health from now on! And Merry Christmas, Jase! Hohoho!” another wrote.