VIDEO: Falling AC Unit Knocks NYC Firefighter Unconscious

A falling air conditioner knocked a firefighter unconscious when it fell out of a window and hit him in the head while he battled a fire in Brooklyn on Monday.

“The shocking incident took place outside a home in Bensonhurst and sent the smoke eater from Ladder 172 to the hospital where he was in serious condition,” New York City Fire Department (FDNY) sources told the New York Post.

He was among 106 members of the agency fighting the two-alarm blaze that occurred just before 9:00 a.m. at a home on 85th Street near 20th Avenue.

Video footage of the incident shows the firefighter walking down the two-story home’s driveway when the unit falls and knocks him in the head:

Once he collapses on the ground, another firefighter shouts, “Medic!” as several others rush over and surround the injured man.

The firefighter was transported to Lutheran Hospital for medical treatment, sources told the Post.

“The FDNY said five other firefighters suffered minor injuries while extinguishing the two-alarm blaze,” the article continued.

It was unclear if the air conditioner was thrown or fell due to an accident and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) did not receive any complaint reports, law enforcement officials told the New York Daily News.