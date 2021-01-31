He eventually qualified to participate with Taeden in activities outside of school with the supervision of the mentor program and his family. Zac also took him to college basketball games, the mall, and church.

“Ultimately he became a best friend to me, and also in reverse to him. I was always there for the whole family, we’re all best friends, we’re all in this together,” he stated.

When a fire destroyed Taeden’s home on Wednesday he survived, but firefighters were unable to save his mother, grandmother, and younger sister.

He is now living with his other grandmother and experiencing immense grief and shock.